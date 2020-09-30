Skip Navigation
Mnuchin says he is 'hopeful' White House and Democrats can strike a coronavirus stimulus deal

Jacob Pramuk@jacobpramuk
Key Points
  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he is "hopeful" about striking a coronavirus stimulus deal with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 
  • He plans to talk to Pelosi on Wednesday and make a counter proposal to the $2.2 trillion relief bill Democrats put forward this week.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaking at the 2020 Delivering Alpha Conference on Sept. 30th, 2020.
CNBC

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he will talk to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about coronavirus stimulus again Wednesday and is "hopeful" about the prospects of a deal.

"I say we're going to give it one more serious try to get this done and I think we're hopeful that we can get something done," he said during the Delivering Alpha conference presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor. "I think there is a reasonable compromise here."

The Treasury secretary added that he aims to find an "understanding" with Pelosi on a broad relief package by Thursday. Mnuchin said an offer he plans to bring to the speaker — a counter to the $2.2 trillion aid bill the House could vote on this week — will resemble the roughly $1.5 trillion bipartisan House Problem Solvers caucus proposal put forward earlier this month. 

Pelosi previously rejected that plan.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates. 