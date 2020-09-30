Mnuchin says he is 'hopeful' White House and Democrats can strike a coronavirus stimulus deal

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he will talk to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about coronavirus stimulus again Wednesday and is "hopeful" about the prospects of a deal.

"I say we're going to give it one more serious try to get this done and I think we're hopeful that we can get something done," he said during the Delivering Alpha conference presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor. "I think there is a reasonable compromise here."

The Treasury secretary added that he aims to find an "understanding" with Pelosi on a broad relief package by Thursday. Mnuchin said an offer he plans to bring to the speaker — a counter to the $2.2 trillion aid bill the House could vote on this week — will resemble the roughly $1.5 trillion bipartisan House Problem Solvers caucus proposal put forward earlier this month.

Pelosi previously rejected that plan.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.