Asia-Pacific stocks set to dip as investors await China's manufacturing activity data, U.S. presidential debate

Asia-Pacific markets were set for a lower start as investors await the release of China's manufacturing activity data for September.

Futures pointed to an opening decline for stocks in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 23,510 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,430, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,539.10.

Shares in Australia also looked set to dip, with the SPI futures contract at 5,879.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,952.10.

Markets in South Korea are closed Wednesday for a holiday.

On the economic data front, China's official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September is expected to be out at around 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN. The Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI for September is also set to be released at around 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN. The data releases will be watched by investors for further clues on the Chinese economy's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.