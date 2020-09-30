Hard seltzer market is big enough for multiple brands, says Molson Coors CEO

Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley told CNBC on Wednesday the hard seltzer market is large enough for multiple brands to be successful, offering a defense of the beverage company's recent distribution deal with Coca-Cola.

"The key with our portfolio of brands is they're going to be very differentiated," Hattersley said on "Closing Bell." "We don't see them competing with each other at all. In fact, we see it as complementary and a really strong portfolio."

Chicago-based Molson Coors on Tuesday announced its deal with Coca-Cola as the beverage behemoth forays into the booming U.S. hard seltzer market under its Topo Chico brand. Coca-Cola acquired the 125-year-old Topo Chico, known for its sparkling mineral water, in 2017.

Terms of the deal between Molson Coors and Coca-Cola were not announced. Molson Coors will conduct the marketing, sales and distribution of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in the U.S. It is scheduled to launch in the U.S. in the first half of 2021.

"We'll start out in areas where the brand is particularly strong and well known, and that's in the south of the country," Hattersley said. "Then we'll have a very deliberate national expansion over time."