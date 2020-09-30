Anthony Scaramucci says first presidential debate was an 'embarrassment' to the U.S.

SINGAPORE — The first debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was an "embarrassment" to the country, said Anthony Scaramucci, a hedge fund investor who briefly served as Trump's White House communications chief.

During the 90-minute debate on Tuesday night, the candidates constantly interrupted each other and the moderator, Fox News' Chris Wallace, struggled to maintain control over the debate proceedings.

"I don't think anybody won. That debate, you know, was a little bit of an embarrassment to the country, frankly," Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of Skybridge Capital, told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Wednesday.

"I didn't like it, I think most people didn't like that debate," he said, adding that there needs to be a better system to control how upcoming debates are held. Two more debates are scheduled for Trump and Biden on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.

U.S. stock futures declined following the debate. But Scaramucci said what the markets thought of the debate will only become clearer the next morning.