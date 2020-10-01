Layoffs aren't stopping. Here are the first steps you should take if you lose your job

More than six months into the pandemic, layoffs show no sign of abating any time soon. undrey | iStock | Getty Images

1. Apply for unemployment

You should file for unemployment as soon as possible, experts say. Amid the pandemic, wait times for your benefits can be longer than usual and you want to avoid a period where you don't have any money coming in. After the $600 federal unemployment checks came to an end in July, President Donald Trump took executive action that will result in many jobless people receiving an extra $300-a-week for roughly six weeks.

Beyond that, you most likely can get still state unemployment benefits. Thanks to the first stimulus package passed in March, many workers will be able to collect these payments for 39 weeks, or longer in some cases.

2. Figure out health insurance

Navigating the health insurance landscape on your own can be stressful and confusing. There are resources you can turn to for help. If you have a diagnosed condition, including cancer, lupus or diabetes, you may be able to get support deciding on and enrolling in a plan with the National Patient Advocate Foundation, Donovan said. You can also consult with a local health-care "navigator." Generally, newly laid off and uninsured people will have three routes to coverage from which to pick: COBRA, the Affordable Care Act subsidized marketplace or a public plan like Medicaid or Medicare.

3. Start the job search

Once you've had some time to process the news of your layoff and calm down a bit, you want to start updating your resume and LinkedIn page (yes, you should have one). You'll also want to clean up your social media pages, said Debra Thorpe, senior vice president at Kelly Services, a staffing agency. "Scrub any content you don't want a potential employer to see — or, if that's too much work, make your profiles private," Thorpe said. Experts say you should be tactical in your search. Some industries haven't been hit as hard by the pandemic as others.