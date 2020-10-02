What to watch today: Stocks set to open lower after Trump's positive coronavirus test

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a sharply lower open, following the news that President Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19. That comes after a generally positive stretch for Wall Street, with the Dow and S&P 500 poised to break four-week losing streaks and the Nasdaq on pace for its second straight positive week. Dow futures were lower by about 350 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also were negative. The Dow on Thursday rose 35 points, or 0.1%, and the benchmark S&P 500 gained 0.5%. Outperforming was the Nasdaq, which rose 1.4%. September was rough and the first monthly loss since March. (CNBC)



* Treasury yields fall as White House confirms Trump has tested positive for coronavirus (CNBC) Although the president's positive test may be most impactful on the markets at the moment, investors will also focus on the September employment report, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists project the U.S. economy added 800,000 new nonfarm jobs in September, with the unemployment rate falling to 8.2% from August's 8.4%.



* September data last government monthly jobs report before the election (CNBC) Also on today's economic calendar is the University of Michigan's final September consumer sentiment index, out at at 10 a.m. ET. August factory orders are also out at 10 a.m. ET. There are no earnings reports set for release either this morning or after today's closing bell.

