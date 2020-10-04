Coronavirus live updates: Trump spends second night in hospital, doctor says he's 'not yet out of the woods'

President Donald Trump and his family, medical team and political allies sought to reassure the public that his health condition is improving after he was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center with Covid-19.



Trump posted a video Saturday in which he said he was feeling better, but he also acknowledged that the next few days will be the "real test" as he undergoes treatment. White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said he is "cautiously optimistic" about Trump's condition but the president is "not yet out of the woods."



It's now clear that the president's initial condition was worse than the public originally thought. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, in a Fox News interview, said Trump's blood oxygen level "dropped rapidly" Friday morning, sparking serious concerns about the president's health.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: