New York’s free college program could run out of cash due to Covid-19

For some college-bound students, free tuition programs are the only way to make higher education a reality. Now one of the bigger offers is in jeopardy, just when students need it the most.

According to the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation, which runs the state's Excelsior Scholarship, the coronavirus pandemic caused a dramatic reduction in state revenues and, as a result, the processing of new applications has been delayed since April.

In 2017, the Excelsior Scholarship made headlines when it became the first in the nation to cover four years of tuition without being tethered to academic performance.

Other so-called promise programs typically offer college students two years of free tuition at participating state community colleges or other associate-degree programs and vocational schools.

"These may be promises made, promises not kept," said Kalman Chany, a financial aid consultant and author of the Princeton Review's "Paying for College."

New York said more than 940,000 middle-class families and individuals making up to $125,000 per year could qualify when the program completed its three-year phase-in this year. New York's program applies to all schools at the City University of New York and State University of New York.