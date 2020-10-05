A new, more trusting style of leadership is needed to manage people working from home, says tech exec

LONDON — When the coronavirus pandemic closed workplaces earlier this year, businesses effectively went from having one or more locations to having as many offices as they did employees, as staff worked from home.

For software company Splunk, this effectively meant going from 35 offices to more than 6,000 "overnight," according to the firm's Chief Technical Adviser James Hodge. Having so many people working at home has meant a more trusting style of leadership is necessary, Hodge told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday.

"The first few months (of the pandemic) were incredibly challenging, I think a lot of us ended up working incredibly long hours. If I just take Splunk as an example, we've spent a long time communicating with our employees, understanding what the impact's like," Hodge described.

"There's been some brilliant parts about it to give people flexibility, but … on the other side, we do need to be completely aware of where the additional pressures are going," he added.

While some governments have encouraged office-based employees to go back to their workplaces, many are still working from home. Splunk is training managers to understand employees' wellbeing and other needs, Hodge said, and has put in place measures such as prohibiting video calls on Friday afternoons.