Top military leaders self-quarantining after positive coronavirus test at Pentagon

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks with members of the military before the Medal of Honor ceremony for US Army Sergeant Major Thomas Payne for conspicuous gallantry while serving in Iraq, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on September 11, 2020.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks with members of the military before the Medal of Honor ceremony for US Army Sergeant Major Thomas Payne for conspicuous gallantry while serving in Iraq, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on September 11, 2020.

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon said Tuesday that top military leaders are self-quarantining after one of the Coast Guard service chiefs tested positive for coronavirus.

Coast Guard Vice Commandant Charles Ray tested positive for coronavirus on Monday after experiencing mild symptoms of the deadly disease over the weekend.

Last week, Ray participated in meetings at the Pentagon, some of which included members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the nation's top military leaders.

"Chairman, Vice Chairman, and all Joint Chiefs have been tested and tested negative," a defense official told CNBC. "None have exhibited any symptoms," the person added.

The Pentagon said there were no more positive tests since Ray.

"Out of an abundance of caution, all potential close contacts from these meetings are self-quarantining and have been tested this morning," Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in an emailed statement Tuesday. Hoffman added that the Pentagon was conducting further contact tracing as well as additional testing.