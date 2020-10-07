As stimulus talks drag on, 'Main Street is burning': Stanford business expert

As talks in Washington, D.C. over a new round of financial and economic stimulus continue, Stanford Graduate School of Business lecturer and small business advisor David Dodson doesn't like what he sees on Main Street or for the U.S. economy.

Dodson, who once ran for the U.S. Senate in Wyoming and has served as CEO and chairman at multiple companies including an auto parts retailer and trucking company, told CNBC that the fourth quarter is make-or-break for many Main Street owners and retailers and the lack of progress on stimulus could lead to another wave of bankruptcies that end up doing significant damage to the national economy.

"We knew in April the bridge that we built wasn't going to get us to the other side. We squandered five months during an election process. ... we've got an emergency on our hands. It's make-or-break," for small retailers, he said.

The retail sector is entering the crucial fourth quarter that includes holiday sales which represent the largest annual revenue period for many. "If it doesn't do well, it could have ripple effects on the rest of the economy," Dodson said. "The 850,000 Covid-related bankruptcies we saw in the summer will look like nothing."

While some economic indicators have improved, the U.S. economy has been showing some signs of slowing in the recovery from the Covid recession.

Dodson explained that while politicians argue over financial and economic relief, retailers need to be making key decisions on inventory.

"They can not wait until November to decide how much inventory to order," Dodson said. "They need to be doing this right now."

The retail economic effect is not only about the struggles of the smallest Main Street shops. Even the Targets of the world hire janitorial services, snow plow services, window washers — small businesses. So the ripple effect of a bookstore is large (when added to all the other small retailers) but the impact to small business is also profound when a larger retail entity goes away, Dodson told CNBC.

Dodson sees a situation that continues to let business owners down. "At breakfast, [Fed chairperson] Powell tells us we have an emergency on our hands, and at lunch, Trump says let's just wait until after the election, and at dinner, we have a new bill on the table."

Powell said in testimony to Congress this week, "Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses. ... Over time, household insolvencies and business bankruptcies would rise."