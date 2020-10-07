Trump wants Congress to approve more $1,200 stimulus checks. That may not be easy

President Donald Trump is calling for Congress to move on approving a second round $1,200 stimulus checks to millions of Americans.

But don't count the money just yet.

The president tweeted on Tuesday night he supports standalone legislation to authorize those payments. That was a reversal from his position earlier in the day, when he said he wanted Washington lawmakers to hold off on stimulus negotiations until after the election.

Trump has also called for other standalone legislation to provide $25 billion to help the airline industry and $135 billion for additional Paycheck Protection Program loans to small businesses.

It's unclear, however, whether that call to action from the commander-in-chief will encourage the divided parties to come together and approve more one-time payments.

House Democrats have pushed for a $2.4 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill, while the White House has instead indicated it would be willing to spend $1.6 trillion.

Based on comments House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., made on daytime TV show "The View" on Wednesday, it does not sound like Trump's proposal could be enough to ease the political stalemate.

"All he has ever wanted in the negotiation was to send out a check with his name printed on it," Pelosi said. "Forget about the virus, forget about our heroes, forget about our children and their need to go to school safely and the rest.

"He's just again rebounding from a terrible mistake he made yesterday and the Republicans in Congress were going down the drain with him on that."

What it would take to get a second round of checks