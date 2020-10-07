Trump has been symptom-free for more than 24 hours, doctor says in new coronavirus memo

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures on the Truman Balcony after returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 05, 2020 in Washington, DC.

President Donald Trump has been "symptom-free" for more than 24 hours as he continues to be treated for the coronavirus at the White House, one of his doctors said Wednesday in a new memo.

Trump has also been "fever-free for more than 4 days" and has not required supplemental oxygen since leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday, said Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, in the memo.

"Of note today, the President's labs demonstrated detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2-IgG antibodies from labs drawn Monday," Conley added.

Conley's brief memo did not include any specific updates on the president's drug regimen. Trump, since testing positive for the coronavirus last week, has taken numerous treatments, including the steroid dexamethasone, the antiviral therapy remdesivir and an antibody cocktail from Regeneron.

But the memo did include remarks from Trump himself. "The President this morning says 'I feel great!'" Conley wrote.

Trump had been hospitalized Friday evening, the same day he announced on Twitter that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

He was discharged three days later and flown back to the White House on Marine One. The president, who is possibly still contagious, raised eyebrows and drew criticism when he took off the mask he was wearing before entering the White House residence.

Larry Kudlow, Trump's top economic advisor, refused to tell CNBC if Trump has been wearing a mask as he returns to work.

In the wake of Trump's diagnosis, a growing number of people who work at the White House have also tested positive for Covid-19. The list includes White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and some of her deputies, as well as multiple members of the White House press corps.

Some Republican lawmakers who recently attended an event on the White House south lawn -- which defied some of the recommended social-distancing guidelines issued by health experts in the Trump administration -- have also tested positive.

Upon his return from the hospital, Trump has revived his active Twitter presence. On Tuesday, the president tweeted that he had ordered his aides to cease negotiations with Democrats on a deal for additional coronavirus stimulus money until after the Nov. 3 election. The move baffled Wall Street investors and political pundits alike.