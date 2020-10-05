Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus

"I definitively had no knowledge of Hope Hicks' diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday," McEnany wrote in her Twitter post.

McEnany gave a briefing to reporters at the White House last Thursday, hours before Trump's advisor Hope Hicks was revealed to have tested positive for Covid-19. Trump's diagnosis, and that of his wife, first lady Melania Trump, was revealed shortly thereafter.

"No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit."

"After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms," McEnany said in a statement that she posted on Twitter.

McEnany is the twelveth person in the White House, connected to Trump's re-election campaign, Republican members of Congress who has tested positive for Covid-19 since last Thursday.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, a diagnosis that comes as President Donald Trump remains hospitalized with the virus.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany takes off her face covering before speaking with reporters outside the West Wing of the White House on October 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for coronavirus.

"As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time," she wrote.

"With my recent positive test, I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely."

The other people connected to Trump who have tested positive since Thursday are Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, former New Jersey govenor Chris Christie, three Republican senators, Mike Lee of Utah, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, and Wisconsin's Ron Johnson, as well as Nick Luna, the president's personal assistant.

In White House circles, McEnany has become a symbol of how closely held the early diagnoses of Covid-19 were among high-ranking officials.

While Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus early Thursday, McEnany was not immediately informed of the diagnosis, nor that she herself had been exposed to the virus, until Thursday evening, when press reports began to emerge about Hicks.

In the hours between Hicks' positive test and when McEnany learned of it, she briefed the press in the White House briefing room, while not wearing a mask.

Melania Trump's spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, who preceded McEnany as White House press secretary, declined to comment on McEnany's disclosure Monday.

McEnany told reporters on Saturday that she had tested negative, and she was seen wearing a mask on White House grounds on Friday when the president was moved to Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

But on Sunday, she removed her mask in order to tape an appearance on Fox News. She removed it again moments afterwards to speak to reporters gathered on the White House North Lawn.

At least three journalists who were at the White House over the past week have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the White House Correspondents Association.

As of Sunday night, the White House had not reached out to any of the infected correspondents to conduct contact tracing.

Ben Williamson, senior communications advisor at the White House, tweeted Monday about McEnany's lack of a mask at , "For those asking about this: @PressSec briefly removed her mask at the mic to answer questions, was there for two questions and only 58 seconds (would not constitute 'sustained contact' per the CDC [Centers for Disease Control]), and was socially distanced from reporters in the area

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.