Shopping too much online? Here's how to cut back

The other night, I was feeling a little more tired and burned out than usual. I smelled the candle on my desk to see if I could pick up its scent. What if I was coming down with Covid-19? I got a whiff of pumpkin, but my anxiety about my malaise didn't lessen; I took to Amazon and ordered a bunch of vitamins.

Anticipating a dreary and monotonous winter under lockdown, I've purchased enough books to probably get me through the next decade. And what does it matter if the only person I've been seeing these days is myself in the mirror? That pricey dress will make me feel better, I recently reasoned.

I'm not the only one who's turned to online shopping as a vice during these trying times. Nearly 40% of people say they're shopping on the internet weekly, up from 30% pre-pandemic, according to a recent survey of 5,000 consumers by Selligent, a marketing company.

More than half of Americans expect to spend more online than in-stores when the holidays hit, and retailers are already reporting record online sales.

With so much more time stuck at home and the targeted advertisements that follow us from one site to the next, it's easy to overdo it.

"I think overall, people are just plain bored," said Sylvie Tongo, vice president of communications at Selligent.

"Shopping could also be a way of coping with being more alone," said Lars Perner, assistant professor or clinical marketing at the University of Southern California's School of Business.

Ideally, you want to get to a place where your purchases don't make you feel guilty, said Sarah Asebedo, president of the Financial Therapy Association and a certified financial planner.

To do that, she recommends you "create a spending and saving plan that reflects your values and goals, and then track your expenses to make sure you are spending and saving within those parameters." (A number of budgeting apps, including simplifi and You Need a Budget, can help you keep on top of your spending.)