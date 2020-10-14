Japan stocks set to trade lower as investors await speech from China's Xi

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan looked poised to trade lower at the open, as investors in Asia-Pacific await a speech from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,560 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,500. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,601.78.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia declined in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 down about 0.3%.

Shares of Apple suppliers in the region will also be watched after the Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled its latest iPhone lineup on Tuesday.