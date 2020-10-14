Coronavirus live updates: Germany's economic forecast downgraded; return to optional health care slower than expected

Daily new U.S. cases of the coronavirus, as a seven-day average, topped 50,000 for the first time in nearly two months on Tuesday, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data. Average daily new infections are 16% higher than a week ago, and have been growing for the last nine days, CNBC's analysis shows. The nation's top health experts have repeatedly warned that new case tallies are too high heading into the colder months.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: