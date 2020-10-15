Coronavirus live updates: WHO cautions against full lockdowns, Oxford scientists develop 5-minute antigen test

Daily new U.S. cases of the coronavirus, as a seven-day average, continued to rise and topped 52,345 as of Wednesday, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data. Average daily new infections are 17% higher than a week ago and have been growing for the last 10 days, CNBC's analysis shows. Meanwhile, European leaders are reimposing sweeping restrictions and shutdowns in an effort to curb what is feared as a second wave spread of the virus.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University: