Financial education teachers should focus on resilience in Covid-19 crisis

CNBC's senior personal finance correspondent Sharon Epperson spoke to teachers recently about how preparation and resilience can aid in the recovery of your financial health when faced with sudden, unexpected challenges.

At the Council for Economic Education's annual Financial Literacy and Economic Education Conference on Sept. 30, Epperson shared her personal story of resilience after suffering a stroke caused by a ruptured brain aneurysm four years ago.

She outlined strategies she used to manage and protect her family's finances during an unexpected crisis, such as automating bill payments and relying on individuals named in her estate-planning documents to help make health-care and financial decisions when she was unable to do so. Epperson also stressed the importance of having disability insurance in place before tragedy strikes.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Epperson said, financial education teachers should communicate how important it is to plan ahead for difficult times to their students with lessons on saving, investing and protecting your money.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.