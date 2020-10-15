DraftKings strikes another media partnership, this time with AT&T's Turner Sports

DraftKings CEO and Co-Founder Jason Robins speaks during the unveiling of DraftKings headquarters March 26, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Following a month of mega deals, including linking with sports icon Michael Jordan, sports betting company DraftKings agreed to another media partnership on Thursday with WarnerMedia property, Turner Sports.

The deal will install DraftKings as an exclusive sportsbook and daily fantasy sports provider "across select Turner Sports and Bleacher Report properties," the company said in its release announcing the move.

"Under the arrangement, DraftKings will provide sports betting information and daily fantasy content across Turner Sports telecasts and Bleacher Report digital channels including the B/R app," the company's press release said.

The deal excludes content surrounding the National Basketball Association as the AT&T-owned network has agreed to a separate deal with competitor FanDuel for integrating content in Turner's NBA games. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Over the last few weeks, DraftKings has spent millions securing partnerships, including with Jordan in an equity deal, the New York Giants, Chicago Cubs and ESPN.

Like most sports betting companies in the U.S., DraftKings wants more brand exposure as it continues the fight for market share in the U.S. sports betting landscape.

Currently, 18 states, including Washington D.C., allow online sports betting, and four states legalized sports wagering but are not yet operational. Six states, including Massachusetts, where DraftKings is based, are in active discussions to allow sports betting.

"Regulated betting is quickly becoming a fixture of modern sports entertainment, and this collaboration with Turner Sports further scales the reach of our products and content to engage fans," said DraftKings. Chief Business Officer Ezra Kucharz in a statement.

DraftKings, which made its public debut at a $3 billion valuation in April through a SPAC in collaboration with Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., quickly surged to a market valuation of more than $12 billion.

Like its agreement with ESPN, DraftKings will integrate its content into Turner Sports production, including the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship and Major League Baseball games. DraftKings' stock jumped 17% on Sept. 14 following the announcement of its ESPN partnership.