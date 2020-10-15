Here are some mortgage refinancing options, even for people with bad credit

Courtney Keating | Getty Images

Even homeowners with poor credit scores may be able to take advantage of mortgage refinancing options to ease their financial burden amid the coronavirus pandemic. The housing market is one of the only parts of the economy that's seen a solid rebound during the Covid-19 crisis, thanks in part to market volatility driving mortgage rates down. The popular 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate is now 2.87%, near a record low, according to Freddie Mac. That's also sparked a refinancing frenzy from existing homeowners looking to capitalize on the new low-rate environment and secure a lower monthly payment or different loan terms. Currently, there are nearly 19 million refinance candidates in the market with average potential savings of $297 per month, according to Black Knight, a mortgage technology and research firm.

One of the barriers to refinancing a mortgage, however, is a credit score. Because refinancing a mortgage is paying off your existing loan with a new one, lenders want borrowers in solid financial standing – many require a minimum credit score of 620. But not all borrowers have good credit. More than 30% of consumers have a FICO credit score between 300 and 669, between "poor" and "fair" ratings, according to Experian. "Regardless of credit, it's still worthwhile looking into refinancing as an exercise to save money over time," said Lauren Anastasio, a certified financial planner at SoFi, a San Francisco-based online personal finance company. 1. Shop different lenders It makes sense for many borrowers to start looking for refinancing options with their former lender, said Anastasio. Because that lender has already given you a mortgage, it may be more likely to help you refinance, she said. But it's also worth it for borrowers to shop around, according to Anastasio. There may be another lender that is willing to give them a better rate, even with less-than-perfect credit. 2. Explore FHA loans Borrowers should also explore Federal Housing Authority loans, which have refinancing options with credit benchmarks that can be below 600. These loans are insured by the federal government and available through many lenders. Those with an FHA loan can take advantage of the program's Streamline Refinance program, a faster and less expensive way for existing borrowers to lock in lower rates. While you can't take advantage of this program if you don't already have an FHA loan, you could still do an FHA refinance.