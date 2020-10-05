Melissa Bradley wants to help people of color jump start their businesses. Here’s her advice

Melissa Bradley founded 1863 Ventures to help women and people of color jump start their businesses. Source: Melissa Bradley

Melissa Bradley's mission to help women and people of color build their businesses stems from the hardships she faced as a young entrepreneur. The 52-year-old, co-founder of the mentorship tech platform Ureeka and a Georgetown University professor, started her first company shortly after she graduated from college 30 years ago. The business' mission was to provide financial literacy services to parents. Bradley says that when she went to a government agency for a loan, she was told she had three strikes against her: She was Black, she was a woman and the person said she didn't know any successful Black women in finance. Bradley, who recently participated in the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation and CNBC + Acorns Invest in You's "Rebuilding Better: A Virtual Town Hall for America's Small & New Business Owners," still managed to get her company off the ground. "I bootstrapped," she recalled. "I kept my day job." She ultimately pivoted the business to provide billing and maintaining products and services for other financial advisors and, after a couple of years, sold the company.

Entrepreneurship is not an intellectual exercise. It is rolling up your sleeves. It is the ability to move quickly. It is the ability to lose it all or some. Melissa Bradley Founder of 1863 Ventures

"I was tired of the sexism and racism I was experiencing," she said. These days, Bradley is trying to bridge the gap between entrepreneurship and equity. "All of these experiences made me realize that this is even harder for women and people of color because the market is not in our favor," she said. "It became super-important for me, even after I became an angel investor, to help people pave their way forward and really tackle the obstacles that are going to come their way." To that end, she co-founded 1863 Ventures, which accelerates what she calls "new majority" entrepreneurs — women and people of color — from high growth potential to high growth. These days her focus is more on the latter because they are starting and maintaining their businesses faster and longer than their White peers, Bradley said.

Today's barriers

Thomas Barwick

"Those things, before you even walk into the room, already squash the conversation." In fact, Black-owned businesses start with about three times less overall capital compared to White-owned businesses, the Kaufman Foundation found. Black entrepreneurs' loan requests are three times less likely to be approved than those from White entrepreneurs, according to the foundation. Black entrepreneurs also aren't getting into what are called accelerator programs, which help startups get off the ground, because they can't afford them, Bradley said. That means they miss out on mentorship and $75,000 to $100,000 of free ad credits as a result, she said.

How to jump start your business

10'000 Hours | DigitalVision | Getty Images