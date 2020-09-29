Beauty icon Bobbi Brown has this advice for small business owners during the pandemic

Bobbi Brown, who left her eponymous cosmetics company in 2016, is now founder and CEO of Beauty Evolution.

Navigating the pandemic hasn't been easy for business owners. Serial entrepreneur Bobbi Brown is no exception.

The beauty icon, who sold her eponymous cosmetics company to Estée Lauder in 1995, is now founder and CEO of Beauty Evolution, a lifestyle and content company.

"Parts have definitely been frustrating," Brown said of the pandemic. That includes things such as being physically separated from her team.

"Mostly, I've been focusing on the positive — the power of Zoom calls, virtual [public relations] opportunities, Instagram Lives, and having the time and space to connect with people I would've never met," she said.

The self-made millionaire certainly isn't a stranger to embracing change. She walked away from Bobbi Brown Cosmetics in late 2016, after building the company from scratch in 1991 and staying through about two decades of Estée Lauder's ownership.

Brown decided to return to her entrepreneurial roots and start Beauty Evolution, LLC and Evolution 18, a collection of supplements designed to address skin, nails and hair issues. She also has an accompanying editorial site, justBOBBI, and has become a certified health coach with the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.

In times of change, it's important to try to adapt to keep your business afloat, said Brown, now 63.