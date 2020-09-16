Coronavirus crisis caused 40% of parents to change their job situation, survey finds

Getty Images

Working parents are feeling the sting of the coronavirus pandemic — and it's hitting women especially hard. School shutdowns have left many trying to juggle work, childcare and helping their kids with distant learning. Since the crisis began, 40% of working parents have had to change their employment situation, according to a new survey from career website FlexJobs. Of those polled, 25% voluntarily reduced their hours and 15% quit entirely. Of those who quit, 38% don't plan to rejoin the workforce. The career website, which partnered with SurveyMonkey, conducted the survey from Aug. 20 to Sept. 7 and received 2,707 responses from adults with children age 18 or younger living at home.

Working mothers were disproportionately affected. To that point, 63% said they were primarily responsible for childcare during the spring shutdown, compared to 43% of working fathers, and 80% of working mothers primarily handled the online learning responsibilities of their children, compared to 31% of working fathers. Meanwhile, 17% of working moms quit during the pandemic, compared to 10% of working dads. Women have long struggled to find equality in the workplace. They make 81 cents for every dollar a man makes. Meanwhile, mothers are paid only 70 cents for every dollar paid to fathers, according to the National Women's Law Center. That translates to a loss of $18,000 a year.

Looking ahead

Brothers learning at home Vesnaandjic | E+ | Getty Images