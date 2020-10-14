Covid-19 stress is driving the most vulnerable Americans to the brink. These 4 steps can help you cope

The Covid-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected low- and middle-income Americans as well as communities of color, exacerbating inequality and leading to increased financial stress.

Those hit hardest by the pandemic are now feeling the most anxiety about their personal finances. Nearly 75% of Americans with annual household incomes of less than $50,000 said they were at least somewhat concerned about their financial situation right now, compared to 63% with annual household incomes of $100,000 or more, according to a September survey from the National Endowment for Financial Education.

This marks a change over the last few months — in April, a similar survey from NEFE showed that financial stress was consistent for those on opposite ends of the spectrum. Now, the burden has shifted to lower income and minority families, whose wages and safety nets have been stretched further as the Covid-19 crisis continues.

Even families that had an emergency cushion are probably seeing those funds getting low now, said Billy Hensley, PhD, president and CEO of NEFE.

"It's harder to make up for that the less you make," he said. "It's very troubling, and it will just continue the longer this goes on."

To make it through the pandemic, 74% of Americans have adjusted their personal finances, according to the NEFE survey, yet changes haven't been equal across the board. Eighty-six percent of Black and 74% of Hispanic people surveyed had made a financial adjustment, compared to 70% of White respondents.