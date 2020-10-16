For student loan borrowers, the differences between a Trump and Biden presidency

Trump and Biden would approach the student loan crisis very differently.

Whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden wins the presidency may have a significant impact on the country's 42 million student loan borrowers.

Student loans have outpaced credit card and auto debt as a burden to Americans, and each year 70% of college graduates start off their lives in the red. The average balance is around $30,000, up from $10,000 in the early 1990s, and many borrowers owe $100,000 or more. The typical monthly payment is $400.

There's a clear desire for change: More than half of Americans say student debt is "a major problem" for the country, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll.

Here's what the different views of the candidates may mean for borrowers.