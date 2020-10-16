For student loan borrowers, the differences between a Trump and Biden presidency

Whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden wins the presidency may have a significant impact on the country's 42 million student loan borrowers.
Student loans have outpaced credit card and auto debt as a burden to Americans, and each year 70% of college graduates start off their lives in the red. The average balance is around $30,000, up from $10,000 in the early 1990s, and many borrowers owe $100,000 or more. The typical monthly payment is $400.
There's a clear desire for change: More than half of Americans say student debt is "a major problem" for the country, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll.
Here's what the different views of the candidates may mean for borrowers.
Trump has proposed monthly payments for student loan borrowers that would be 12.5% of their discretionary income. Undergraduate students would pay for 15 years, and graduate students for 30 years.
Meanwhile, Biden has called to set the monthly loan bills at 5% of borrowers' discretionary income and they would be on the plan for 20 years.
Trump has repeatedly called for doing away with public service loan forgiveness, a program that was signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2007 and allows certain not-for-profit and government employees to have their federal student loans canceled after 10 years of on-time payments.
Biden would keep the program but make changes to it. Instead of canceling borrowers' remaining debt after a decade, he would forgive $10,000 a year of their debt for up to five years.
As president, Biden says he would forgive tuition-related undergraduate federal student loan debt picked up at public colleges and historically Black colleges and universities for those earning less than $125,000 a year.
He would also forgive $10,000 in student debt for all borrowers.
Trump has said nothing about sweeping student loan forgiveness.
Currently, borrowers have to exhibit a "certainty of hopelessness" to walk away from their student debt in court.
Biden calls for restoring bankruptcy protections to student loans; Trump hasn't.
