5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Dow set to jump as investors hope for additional economic stimulus

People walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in lower Manhattan on October 02, 2020 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Dow futures pointed to a 200 point gain at Monday's open as investors hold out hope that lawmakers and the White House can finally break their deadlock and agree on a new package of coronavirus economic relief. However, rising coronavirus cases capped those gains. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell makes a virtual appearance at the International Monetary Fund's annual meeting Monday morning, but he's expected to talk about cross-border payments rather than monetary policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 on Friday ended three-session losing streaks but gave up most of their gains in the final hour of trading as tech stocks sold off. The Nasdaq closed modestly lower for its fourth negative session in a row. However, the Nasdaq ended the week with the strongest gain of 0.8%. The Dow and S&P 500 were slightly positive for the week. As of Friday's close, all three benchmarks were about 3% away from their records. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-highs on Sept. 2. The Dow's last record was Feb. 12. As the U.S. and many economies around the world continue to struggle under the weight of the pandemic, China's economy grew 4.9% year over year in the third quarter after an advance of 3.2% in the second quarter. China's gross domestic product contracted 6.8% in the first quarter as Covid-19 lockdowns and mitigation efforts slammed the door on the economy. The coronavirus emerged in China late last year.

2. Pelosi sets deadline for Covid-19 stimulus before next month's election

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Oct. 9, 2020. Ting Shen | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to talk Monday after failing to come to an agreement on stimulus over the weekend. After negotiations Saturday, the California Democrat set a 48-hour deadline to reach a deal before the Nov. 3 election, saying the deadline has to do with lawmakers' ability get things done in that time frame. The GOP-controlled Senate, which is nowhere near the latest $2.2 trillion House bill, plans to vote on a $500 billion coronavirus stimulus bill Wednesday. Senate Democrats blocked a bill of that size last month. The White House has offered to go as high as $1.8 trillion.

3. Global coronavirus cases top 40 million as daily infections surge in Europe and U.S.

Medical staff members transport a patient infected with Covid-19 at the intensive care unit of the Lariboisiere Hospital of the AP-HP (Assistance Publique - Hopitaux de Paris) in Paris, on October 14, 2020. Lucas Barioulet | AFP | Getty Images

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world topped 40 million on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, at a time when Europe and the U.S. are seeing new waves of infections. When adjusting for population, new daily cases in Europe have now exceeded those in the U.S. Europe reported 187 infections per million people, based on a seven-day average, compared with 162 per million people in the U.S.

In the U.S., coronavirus cases grew by 5% or more in 38 states, as of Friday, according to a CNBC analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins that uses a weekly average to smooth out the reporting. The nation is averaging roughly 55,000 new cases every day, a more than 16% increase compared with a week ago.

4. CVS wants to hire 15,000 people to prepare for fall and winter

Enbal Sabag, a Nurse Practitioner, wears personal protection equipment as she administers a flu vaccination to Noel Janzen at the CVS pharmacy and MinuteClinic on September 03, 2020 in Key Biscayne, Florida. Flu shots are available at the nearly 10,000 CVS pharmacies and approximately 100 MinuteClinic locations across the country. Heath experts say getting the flu shot this year is important because the dangers of having COVID-19 and the flu simultaneously are still unknown. Joe Raedle | Getty Images

CVS Health said Monday it wants to immediately hire 15,000 employees to prepare for an expected rise in coronavirus cases and the seasonal flu this fall and winter. More than two-thirds of those new workers will be full-time and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians who can help dispense medications and administer Covid-19 tests. The larger workforce could also help CVS prepare for the rollout of a Covid-19 vaccine or vaccines if they were to get approval. Federal officials will need to authorize companies, including CVS, to administer the vaccines under the supervision of an immunization-certified pharmacist.

5. New developments on vaccine candidates from AstraZeneca and Pfizer