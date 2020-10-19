These 12 entry-level jobs can be done remotely — and are hiring right now

If you're early in your career yet know that you'd like to pursue working remotely, there have never been more opportunities.
Remote work has spiked during the coronavirus pandemic and is likely to last even after the crisis ends, according to a June survey from The Conference Board. Workers prefer the change – 65% said that they'd like to become full-time remote employees after the pandemic, and 31% would like a hybrid work arrangement, according to a September survey from FlexJobs, a job site dedicated to remote and flexible work.
The number of remote jobs being posted online has also increased, according to Remote.co, a sister site of FlexJobs that is focused on work that's not location-specific.
"We've seen increases in remote job listings, more companies coming to post remote jobs, newer companies that haven't necessarily posted remote jobs before," said Brie Reynolds, a career specialist at Remote.co. "It's a concept people have to get pretty comfortable with, because even when the pandemic is over, most indications are that employers are going to continue to hire remotely, at least in some capacity."
That means that even though starting a new job without an office location can be strange, being comfortable with it now could pay off in the future.
Many of the top remote positions now on Remote.co are either in technology or are communication-heavy, said Reynolds, citing the data and IT jobs and customer service-oriented positions on the list. But due to the pandemic, there are some jobs available — such as nurse or English teacher — that may not traditionally be remote, according to Reynolds.
The pandemic also added a never-before seen position to the list of remote jobs — contact tracer.
"We truly have never really seen those jobs before," said Reynolds. "It's only this year that remote jobs in that area have come up."
These 12 jobs are both 100% remote with no location specifics and actively hiring as of Oct. 14, according to Remote.co.
When applying for a job that's completely remote, there are a few things to keep in mind, according to Reynolds.
Make sure to include any remote experience you have in your resume — including schooling. If you've been "doing your last couple of semesters at college remotely and you've been, you know, communicating with people that way, collaborating with people remotely, that absolutely counts as remote experience," said Reynolds.
It's also worthwhile to note communication skills across a variety of digital platforms and to highlight which ones you've used. Evidence of being an organized and independent worker will also help your application stand out, Reynolds said.
If you're asked to interview, it will likely be in a virtual setting, but applicants should clarify the exact format, according to Reynolds. If an interview will take place over a videoconferencing platform, ask if you're expected to have your camera on, to avoid any misunderstanding.
It's also helpful to know so "you can actually practice using that type of format on your own," said Reynolds.
Applicants should also exercise caution when applying to remote jobs online, as fake employment scams — particularly for contact tracer positions — have spiked, Reynolds said.
It's "a double-edged sword," she said. "It's a great position when you find the legitimate ones, but you have to be aware that there are a lot of scams for contact tracers."
To avoid falling victim to a scam, make sure you thoroughly research the company posting the job you've applied for, and be wary of anyone asking for personal information early in the application process.
If you've landed a fully remote job, remember that starting it will likely be different from any other work experience you've had.
"Prepare yourself mentally that it's not going to be the same as starting any other job that you started when you were in person," said Reynolds, adding that you may feel isolated at first.
Make sure you're being proactive in communicating with your new team and introducing yourself virtually, she said. It may also be helpful to clarify with your teammates and manager how the team generally communicates. Are you expected to check in often? Does the team work over email, video or another platform such as Slack?
Knowing these things will help keep you on the same page as your coworkers, Reynolds said. She also recommends asking to be assigned a first-day buddy — not your manager or in human resources — as a point person to help you onboard and answer all your questions.
