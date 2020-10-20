Here’s where Biden and Trump stand on your taxes

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden are seen during the first presidential debate on a YouTube video displayed on a screen of a smartphone. United States presidential election scheduled on November 3, 2020. Pavlo Conchar | LightRocket | Getty Images

Don't let the bitterness of the 2020 presidential campaign distract you from what's been a key contrast between the candidates: the tax impact on your bottom line. President Donald Trump and Democratic contender Joe Biden are set to face off in the final debate on Thursday at Belmont University in Nashville. It's been an acrimonious fight to Election Day. The first debate devolved into shouting and cross-talk, while the second encounter was cancelled when the president pushed back against participating in a virtual debate. It's uncertain whether Trump or Biden will comment extensively on their approach to taxes during this week's debate, but here's where the two stand on issues that will impact your pocketbook. Democrats will have to sweep the White House, the Senate and maintain their hold on the House in order for Biden's tax plan to become law. So don't make any drastic moves just yet.

Income taxes

Back in 2017, Trump signed off on a massive overhaul of the tax code: the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The legislation trimmed individual income tax rates across the board, roughly doubled the standard deduction and curbed certain itemized deductions – including applying a $10,000 limit on the state and local tax deduction, a move that hit high-tax states like California and New York particularly hard. "President Trump has made incredible strides to lower taxes on families and help Americans keep more of their hard-earned paychecks in their pockets," said Courtney Parella, deputy national press secretary for the Trump campaign. Biden's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Former vice president Biden is proposing raising the top individual income tax rate to 39.6% from its current level of 37%.

Payroll taxes

President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally at Carson City Airport in Carson City, Nevada on October 18, 2020. Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

The former vice president has also proposed increasing payroll taxes for those high-earners. In this case, Biden would extend the 12.4% portion of the Social Security tax — which is shared by both the employee and employer — to earnings over $400,000, the Tax Policy Center found. Currently, wages up to $137,700 are subject to the Social Security tax. Trump, on the other hand, has called for a temporary suspension of the payroll tax for workers earning less than $104,000 on an annual basis. This holiday is voluntary for employers, and workers who partake would see their tax withholding rise during the first four months of 2021. The president has called for not only forgiving the deferred payroll taxes – a move that would require Congress to act – but he also said this summer that he would make permanent cuts to the payroll tax if reelected.

Capital gains taxes

Currently, depending on income, an investor could face long-term capital gains tax rates of 0%, 15% or 20%. Certain high-income households – that is, singles with modified adjusted gross income in excess of $200,000 or $250,000 if married – pay an extra 3.8% tax on top of that. In order to for a gain to be considered "long-term," you must have held the asset for more than a year prior to selling it. Biden's proposal will raise the capital gains rate to 39.6% for taxpayers with income over $1 million, according to the Tax Policy Center. In contrast, Trump said at an Aug. 10 press conference that he was considering a capital gains tax cut. "We're also looking at expanding the tax cuts we've already done, but specifically for middle income families," he said. The president has also called for expanding opportunity zones. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act created qualified opportunity funds – investments that direct money to low-income or distressed areas and reward investors a tax break in return.

Estate taxes

Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield, Michigan, on October 16, 2020. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images