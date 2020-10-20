Make these money moves during the coronavirus pandemic, says NFL linebacker Brandon Copeland

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - New England Patriots' Brandon Copeland (L) and Stephon Gilmore tackle Seattle Seahawks' Chris Carson on September 20, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Abbie Parr | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

Millions of Americans have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. New England Patriots linebacker Brandon Copeland wants to help. "We can't control the pandemic, but what we can control is how each of us individually attack our own financial situations," said Copeland, who played with the New York Jets before signing with the Patriots earlier this year. About 22 million people lost their jobs when the pandemic slammed the economy in Mid-March. By September, about 12 million of those jobs had been recovered. There has been some relief from the government in the form of stimulus checks and supplemental unemployment pay. Yet even then, some Americans may not have fully taken advantage of all the programs available, like delaying mortgage or student loan payments. There are also still millions who haven't received their stimulus checks.

