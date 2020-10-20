WEF says machines will create more jobs than they destroy but warns of pandemic ‘double-disruption’

LONDON — Advances in robotics and artificial intelligence will lead to a net increase in jobs over the next five years but the coronavirus pandemic will result in "double-disruption" for workers, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In a report published Wednesday, the organization said that the rise of machines and automation would eliminate a huge 85 million jobs by 2025. But at the same time, the WEF expects 97 million new jobs to be created, meaning an overall addition of 12 million jobs.

"There has been a slowdown in the rate of job creation," Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the World Economic Forum, told CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum in a TV interview. "That's not a surprise given the lockdowns that have been underway and the recession that has followed."

"But at the same time, if we look at the projections that heads of HR and those at the frontlines of making these decisions are saying, we find overall the rate of job creation will still surpass the rate of job destruction."

Nevertheless, the WEF is not complacent. The institution expects work to be divided equally among humans and machines by 2025, with computers handling much of the heavy lifting with respect to data processing, administrative tasks and routine manual jobs for white and blue collar workers.