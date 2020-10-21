As Chinese investment into Ireland surges, Dublin tightens the rule book     

Chinese Vice-President Xi Jinping (C) kicks a Gaelic football as he visits the Croke Park in Dublin on February 19, 2012 to attend an exhibition of Gaelic football and hurling. Xi Jinping, China's leader-in-waiting, arrived on February 18 for a three-day visit to Ireland, nine years after he first visited the country. Xi will hold talks with Prime Minister Enda Kenny and attend an Ireland-China trade forum in Dublin involving about 300 companies.

DUBLIN — Ireland's foreign investment rules are being updated as Dublin seeks to protect the country's prized assets and align itself with regulations from Brussels.

Ireland's industrial policy relies heavily on outside investment with several tech and pharmaceutical giants having headquarters in the country, attracted by the country's 12.5% corporate tax rate and other factors.

In September, the Irish government said it would legislate for the screening of foreign direct investment, giving effect to a European Union regulation that establishes a framework for vetting and evaluating investments into the EU by third-country companies.

The EU wants to ensure greater controls over investments by outside players that may be heavily state-subsidized with an unfair competitive advantage.

Chinese companies have invested heavily in Ireland in recent years and while China has been often cited as a cause for concern internationally, the rules do not single out any particular country.

Leo Varadkar, Ireland's minister for enterprise, trade and employment, said that FDI remains a key part of the country's economic strategy but it needs to protect against "strategic assets falling into the hands of unfriendly foreign governments."

Each country will shape their own rules in line with the EU framework. It will allow for Ireland to share information with the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, and other member states about suspicious or concerning deals.

Stephen McIntyre is a partner at venture capital firm Frontline Ventures and was previously the head of EMEA at Twitter when it was setting up its Dublin headquarters. Frontline invests in U.S. start-ups and advises them on European expansion.

McIntyre told CNBC that many companies won't be affected too adversely by screening requirements but certain sectors like cybersecurity will draw more scrutiny.

"This topic has never come up in any CEO conversations that I've had in the U.S. That doesn't mean it won't become important, but it does mean that U.S. CEOs are not aware of it," McIntyre said.

Companies that had stalled European expansion during the pandemic will have another criteria to consider when they pick up the plans again, he said.