Restless Americans map out road trips despite misgivings

Americans may be flying less but it looks like their vacation plans are still up in the air.

Nearly 1 in 7 who want to take a vacation by year-end aren't sure they'll actually be able to travel, and 1 in 5 expect to book at the last minute, within a week of departure.

That's according to a recent survey by AAA of traveler attitudes amid pandemic-era travel restrictions, which also found that 80% of planned vacations will be road trips.

"Road trips have been most popular as consumers can curate their own experience and take the necessary precautions, prepare for the journey, limit contact and experience the great outdoors," said Paula Twidale, AAA's senior vice president of travel. AAA reports that use of its online TripTik road trip planning tool has doubled compared to spring and early summer.

As for why Americans are still booking vacations despite rising uncertainty around resurgent coronavirus infection rates and interstate traveler regulations, Twidale said "pent up demand from months of quarantine is a prime motivator for travelers to venture out."

Travel suppliers are doing their best to attract and reassure wary travelers, too. "Many hotels, tour operators and cruise lines are offering flexible terms to entice people to make the decision to book," she added. "Insurance adds to consumer confidence and peace of mind."

That said, travelers are hedging their bets somewhat by often waiting till the last minute to book. "AAA is seeing trends such as bookings within 48 hours or up to seven days, where that was rare in pre-pandemic times," Twidale noted.