Morgan Stanley expects SpaceX will be a $100 billion company thanks to Starlink and Starship

A Falcon 9 rocket launches the company's 14th Starlink mission on Oct. 18, 2020. SpaceX

Base case: $101 billion, Bull case: $203 billion

Morgan Stanley increased its base case model for SpaceX's valuation to $101 billion, up from $52 billion previously. The firm also slight increased its bull case – the scenario where the company exceeds expectations – valuation to $203 billion, up from $175 billion before. Thirdly, it's bear case valuation also increased to $5.4 billion, up from just $200 million before. "The drivers of our increase in valuation are changes in our underlying assumptions in the Launch and Starlink units," Jonas said. "Our valuation ranges are calculated from our SpaceX earnings model and 20-year [discounted cash flow] of the various business lines." In the bear case, SpaceX's existing rocket business grows to be the sole part of the business, with Morgan Stanley assuming no added value from Starlink. In the base case, SpaceX's rockets become an $11.7 billion business while Starlink grows to $80.9 billion, and the company adds point-to-point space travel as an $8.7 billion business. Finally, in the bull case, the rocket division becomes a $52.5 billion business while Starlink jumps to $132.8 billion, with point-to-point worth $17.4 billion.

A dominant and growing rocket business

SpaceX lands a Falcon 9 rocket booster after launching its Starlink mission

Musk's company has launched 18 missions so far in 2020, with the company capturing the majority of the global satellite launch market in recent years. Additionally, SpaceX has steadily pushed the boundaries of reusing rockets, most notably by landing the booster that makes up the largest and most expensive part. To date, SpaceX has landed 55 rocket boosters and flown them again 40 times. "SpaceX is widely seen as the low cost launch provider in the global launch market," Jonas said. While the company is currently launching rockets at a rate of about one every two and half weeks, Morgan Stanley's base case assumes "SpaceX achieves a launch cadence of 1 launch per day by 2040." Thanks to reusing the rockets, Morgan Stanley also expects in 20 years SpaceX will bring in $67 million per launch with an operation margin of 20%. That in large part depends on the success of its Starship rocket. Starship represents Musk's goal to build a fully reusable rocket that can launch mass amounts of cargo, and as many as 100 people, on missions to the Moon and Mars. The company has been developing Starship prototypes at its growing facility in Boca Chica, Texas. After recently completing to short flights, SpaceX next plans to fly a Starship prototype to an altitude of about 50,000 feet and then land.

"Things have been heating up at Starship operations," Jonas noted. He estimates that Starship would cost between $5.6 billion and $8 billion to fully develop. And Musk has acknowledged that Starship will need to "hundreds of missions with satellites before we put people on board." One of the advantages of Starship will be its ability to launch more Starlink satellites at once. The company's Falcon 9 rockets currently deploy up to 60 satellites at a time, but SpaceX designed Starship to be able to carry as many as 400 to space per trip. "While there is excitement around the use of Starship infrastructure for deep space exploration and hypersonic earth-to-earth transportation, investors must consider the nearer-term use case of deploying Starlink satellites in a high number," Jonas said. Overall, Morgan Stanley emphasized that Starship is key to further growing SpaceX's already dominant position in the launch market. "Based on our discussions, we believe SpaceX is disruptive enough not just to dominate share in the global launch market, but to grow the overall pie substantially," Jonas said.

Starlink satellite internet

SpaceX deploys 60 Starlink satellites in orbit. SpaceX

The larger but yet to be established piece of Morgan Stanley's valuation model is SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet: An ambitious plan to build an interconnected internet network with thousands of satellites, designed to deliver high-speed internet to anywhere on the planet. Morgan Stanley doubled its base case expectation of Starlink to $81 billion, from $42 billion before, due to the "meaningful progress" SpaceX is making toward offering commercial service. To date, SpaceX has launched over 800 Starlink satellites – a fraction of the total needed for global coverage but enough to begin providing services in some regions. The company has an ongoing private beta test of the service, and is also working with organizations in rural regions of Washington state to deliver satellite internet. SpaceX also recently announced a partnership with Microsoft, to connect the tech giant's Azure cloud computing network to the Starlink network.

Washington Emergency Management Division