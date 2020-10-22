Warner Bros. says 'Tenet' wasn't a 'home run,' 'not optimistic' about movie theaters rebounding

The coronavirus pandemic has not been easy to navigate for studios or movie theaters. On Thursday, AT&T chief John Stankey said he foresees a "choppy" recovery ahead for the film industry, one that might force WarnerMedia to devise new ways of releasing its content.

"We're not optimistic," he said. "We're not...expecting a huge recovery in theatrical moving into the early part of next year. We're expecting it to continue to be choppy."

Stankey's remarks came during the company's earnings call after AT&T reported that its WarnerMedia segment, which contains HBO as well as the company's movie and TV studio, only generated revenue of $7.5 billion. That's down from $8.4 billion in the year-ago quarter and is the result of cinema closures and the need to postpone major blockbuster releases.

Warner Bros. was one of the first studios to launch a big-budget feature into the market, bringing "Tenet" to international theaters in August, and to the U.S. and Canada in early September. The Christopher Nolan film has garnered $333.9 million globally since its debut, a combination of a $283.3 million haul in foreign markets and around $50.6 million from domestic ticket sales.

"I can't tell you that we walked away from the 'Tenet' experience saying it was a home run," Stankey said, before adding that he was "happy we did it."

Under normal circumstances, "Tenet" might have garnered between $50 million and $60 million during its opening weekend domestically. This figure is on par with Nolan's non-Batman films such as "Inception" and "Dunkirk." During the pandemic, however, the film tallied less than $10 million during its debut.

With an estimated budget of $200 million and a marketing budget that was likely half of that figure, "Tenet" has just barely broken even at the box office.

The lackluster performance of the film, especially state-side, has led Warner Bros. to be more cautious about other theatrical releases. "Wonder Woman 1984" has bounced around the calendar multiple times before landing a Christmas debut. There is no guarantee, however, that the film will debut in 2020.