Feeling altruistic? This tax strategy can keep Medicare premiums in check

This fall, older savers who are feeling generous may want to consider using their individual retirement account to help fund their favorite charities.

There's an incentive for being altruistic: It could help retirees manage their Medicare premiums in 2022.

People age 70½ and over can make so-called qualified charitable distributions from their IRAs. In this transaction, an IRA owner directs the custodian holding the account to transfer up to $100,000 to a charity.

Private foundations and donor-advised funds — tax-advantaged funds for giving — are not eligible to receive qualified charitable distributions.

This move is a staple of year-end tax planning. It helps older savers meet their required minimum distributions — those annual withdrawals that people must begin taking by age 72 — and does so without a tax hit from the RMD.

This year, there is no RMD. The CARES Act, the coronavirus relief measure that went into effect this spring, is allowing savers to skip the distribution for 2020 only.

Nevertheless, a qualified charitable distribution could still make sense for those who were already planning large donations — and it could help keep a lid on premiums for 2022 Medicare Part B (medical insurance) and Part D (prescription coverage).

That's because giving via a qualified charitable distribution won't inflate your modified adjusted gross income for that year. You also won't pay taxes on the distribution.