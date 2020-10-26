Watch live: The World Health Organization holds a press briefing on the coronavirus as pandemic worsens in the U.S.

[The stream is slated to start at 12:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The World Health Organization is holding a briefing Monday on the coronavirus as the pandemic in the United States accelerates.

As of Sunday, the U.S. has reported an average of about 68,767 new cases every day, the highest seven-day average recorded yet, according to a CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Additionally, Covid-19 hospitalizations were growing by 5% or more in 34 states as of Sunday, according to a CNBC analysis of data collected by the Covid Tracking Project.

On Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that some countries are on "a dangerous track" heading into flu season.

″Too many countries are seeing an exponential increase in cases and that's now leading to hospitals and ICU running close or above capacity and we're still only in October," he said. "We are at a critical juncture in this pandemic, particularly in the Northern Hemisphere," he added.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.