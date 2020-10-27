New retirement bill has perks for seniors, student loan borrowers

A new bipartisan retirement bill has perks for seniors and savers shouldering student debt.

The legislation, proposed by House lawmakers on Tuesday, would raise the age at which seniors must start drawing money from their 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts to 75.

Under current law, savers must take these annual required minimum distributions beginning at age 72.

The bill, dubbed the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2020, would also let businesses pay a 401(k) match to workers paying off student loans, even if those borrowers aren't saving in the company retirement plan.

"The idea is that employees who are overwhelmed with student debt may not realistically be able to save for retirement, and thus are missing out on available matching contributions," according to a summary of the bill's contents.

The legislation was proposed by Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., who chairs the House Ways and Means Committee, and Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, the ranking member of that tax-writing committee.

The Strong Retirement Act of 2020 comes on the heels of another bill, the Secure Act, that President Donald Trump signed into law late last year. That law, among other things, raised the mandatory withdrawal age to 72 from 70½.