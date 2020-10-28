5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday

1. Dow futures drop nearly 500 points as coronavirus cases keep rising

The Wall Street Bull (The Charging Bull) is seen during Covid-19 pandemic in New York, on May 26, 2020. Tayfun Coskun | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

2. Chicago to reinstate indoor dining restrictions as Covid cases surge

A woman waits for a bus on a nearly empty street in downtown Chicago, Illinois, on March 21, 2020. Kamil Kraczinski | AFP | Getty Images

Illinois Gov. Jay Pritzker said restaurants and bars will not be allowed to serve customers indoors starting Friday as the state tries to curb its recent uptick in coronavirus cases. Pritzker added that gatherings will be limited to 25 people or 25% of overall room capacity. Those measures come as the average daily number of U.S. coronavirus cases is at an all-time high and Covid-19-related hospitalizations rise in most states.

3. Tech CEOs to testify

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey arrives at the "Tech for Good" Summit in Paris, France May 15, 2019. Charles Platiau | Reuters

The CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter are slated to testify Wednesday in front of the Senate Commerce Committee and are expected to argue against repealing Section 230, a statute that protects social media networks from liability for their users' posts. In prepared remarks, Google-parent Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said Section 230 has been "foundational to U.S. leadership in the tech sector." He added that "As you think about how to shape policy in this important area, I would urge the Committee to be very thoughtful about any changes to Section 230 and to be very aware of the consequences those changes might have on businesses and consumers."

4. Microsoft reports strong earnings, but falls on weak revenue forecast

Microsoft boss Satya Nadella speaking at the DLD (Digital-Life-Design) conference in Munich, Germany, 16 Janaury 2017. Guests at the 3-day conference discussed trends and developments in digitalisation. Tobias Hase | picture alliance | Getty Images

Microsoft reported fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations, led by strong year-over-year growth in its cloud computing business. The tech giant posted an adjusted profit of $1.82 per share on revenue of $37.15 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $1.54 per share on revenue of $35.75 billion. However, the stock was down about 2% in the premarket after the company said it expects fiscal second-quarter revenue to range between $39.5 billion and $40.4 billion, falling short of analyst expectations.

5. Jon Stewart to host show on Apple TV+

Former Daily Show Host Jon Stewart testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on reauthorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund on Capitol Hill on June 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. Zach Gibson | Getty Images