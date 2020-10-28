Ford has nearly 190,000 reservations for upcoming Bronco SUV

Ford Motor is approaching 190,000 reservations for its long-awaited Bronco SUV, which is expected to arrive in U.S. dealerships next spring.

The automaker added roughly 30,000-40,000 reservations for the vehicle during the third quarter, bringing total reservations to "nearly 190,000" vehicles, according to Ford CFO John Lawler. The company said it had more than 150,000 reservations in July.

"We continue to see strong demand for the Bronco," he said during a media briefing Wednesday to discuss the company's third-quarter earnings. "We continue to see interest, strong interest, around the Bronco."

Those reservations are for two- and four-door Bronco models. They exclude a smaller, more domesticated vehicle called the Bronco Sport that's built more like a car than a truck.