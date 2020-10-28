Insana: Likelihood growing for an L-shaped economy with no growth

The US Capitol Building is seen on Capitol Hill on October 26, 2020 in Washington, DC.

For many months now, economists and financial analysts have been debating what the shape and composition of an economic recovery will look in the U.S. as the country battles the Corona virus pandemic.

Will it be a V, a U, W, an L or a square root? Will it also be a K, in terms of composition, with those doing well, be they individuals or companies, continuing to thrive, while those doing poorly, fare even worse? The most common assumptions, a "W" and a "K" were based on two, potentially faulty, assumptions:

1) Continued fiscal support from the federal government

2) Effective therapeutics and vaccines for the Corona virus

At the moment, we have neither.

The lack of a federal response, on both fronts, may raise the specter of the dreaded "L-shaped" recovery, where we go down and stay down for a protracted period of time.

While it's true that the economy has bounced back since the greater than 31.4% annualized contraction in 2nd quarter GDP, by as much as 35%, the rebound leaves economic growth, and GDP levels, below where they were before the pandemic hit.

Further, now that the Senate has adjourned there is no chance of a quick compromise on relief and stimulus.

Depending on the outcome of next week's presidential and congressional elections, it is decidedly possible that there may no deal reached in the "lame duck" session of Congress either.

That means no help until late January, or early February, by which time tens of thousands of additional furloughs and layoffs will have occurred; consumers will have drawn down their savings to get through the holidays while additional regional lockdowns will be the final nail in the coffin for small businesses and maybe Main Street writ large.