Biden's polling lead adds to market fears the economy will need to wait until next year for stimulus

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Warm Springs, Georgia, U.S., October 27, 2020.

As some market participants think they have a better handle on who is going to win the presidential race, that's actually thrown another level of uncertainty into stocks.

National polling shows former Vice President Joe Biden holding about a 7-point lead over President Donald Trump, an advantage that has stayed fairly consistent through October. At the same time, prediction markets are giving Biden about a 63% chance of winning, a number that also has held during the month.

The possibility of a Biden win complicates something markets have placed a high priority on, namely getting a stimulus bill through Congress sooner rather than later.

If Trump does lose, he would have less incentive to push a big spending package through during the lame-duck period. And that could leave the economy and the market in an uncomfortable lurch well into January.

While a Biden victory likely would lead to an even bigger stimulus package ultimately, that is not enough to sooth the market's jangled nerves now.

"We've just had fits and starts of Lucy pulling that football away," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Holdings. "Clearly that's where the market is now. The door has been slammed shut. At the best, we might see something during the lame duck [congressional session], but the market is starting to price in nothing until January."

Two months might not seem like such a long time normally, but with Covid-19 cases raging around the world and climbing sharply in the U.S., time is becoming the market's enemy.

Many small businesses report that their cash supplies are dwindling rapidly, with tens of thousands expected to fold in the next six months absent any help from Washington. Stimulus in January could help, but economists worry about economic scarring that could occur should gridlock continue in Congress.

"You've got a cauldron of nasty headwinds right now," Hogan said.