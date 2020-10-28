Election live updates: Trump heads to Arizona, Biden to speak about Covid-19

There are six days left until Election Day. Yet tens of millions of people have already voted and continue to do so as coroanvirus cases spike in several crucial states. On the trail, President Donald Trump is expected to continue his busy travel schedule down the stretch, hitting multiple stops a day, while his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, is slated to make fewer, but just as strategic stops. According to polling averages, Biden holds a wide national lead over Trump, but his margins in battleground states are slimmer. Meanwhile, Democrats are widely expected to hold onto the House, but the battle for control of the Senate is much tighter.