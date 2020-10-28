Breakthrough robotic system promises to revolutionize microsurgery

A new robotic system aims to revolutionize how doctors perform some of the most complex surgeries. The Italian based company, Medical Microinstruments S.p.A. (MMI), developed the Symani Surgical System for open microsurgical procedures. Microsurgery is the manipulation or suturing of very small anatomy such as arteries, veins, ducts or nerves requiring magnification, specialized instruments, and fine motor skills of the surgeon. This surgery is referred to as supermicrosurgery when the vessels are smaller than 0.8mm in diameter. Microsurgical techniques are used by several specialties including plastic surgeons, orthopedic surgery, podiatric surgery, oral surgery and others.

MMI's NanoWrist instruments holding a 10-0 suture. MMI

In microsurgery, the smallest of complications can have the largest consequences. Even the slightest hand tremor or fatigue can disrupt a procedure. The Symani Surgical System offers the surgeon remote control over the world's smallest wristed instrumentation, the NanoWrist instruments. The hand motions performed by the surgeon are scaled down 7 to 20x by the robotic system. Pre-clinical data shows Symani reduces thrombosis by 50%. Thrombosis, or the formation of blood clots is the main complication of microsurgery. Symani received CE Mark in Europe, the equivalent of FDA approval, after completing four successful surgeries in Florence, Italy. These included three complex, post-traumatic lower limb reconstructions and a post-oncological reconstruction of the pharynx. MMI hopes to have the system available in the United States soon. The entire systems costs 900,000 euro or approximately $1.07 million.

MMI's complete Symani Surgical System including cart, console and NanoWrist instruments. MMI

This system is the culmination of six years of work. MMI first developed the NanoWrist instruments and then developed the robotics to control the instruments. MMI told CNBC that this system aims to allow more surgeons access to these advanced surgical procedures and allow surgeons to perform procedures that are near impossible today.

MMI's NanoWrist instruments manipulating a sunflower. MMI