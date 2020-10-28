Qualtrics co-founder Ryan Smith joins the NBA ownership club after buying the Utah Jazz

Ryan Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Qualtrics peaks on stage during the 2015 Web Summit on in Dublin, Ireland.

Values, transparency and a go-getter.

Those are the early labels people who know him are using to describe pending National Basketball Association owner Ryan Smith. The co-founder of tech company Qualtrics agreed to purchase the NBA's Utah Jazz, the team announced on Wednesday in a surprise move.

Reports suggest that Smith will pay roughly $1.6 billion to acquire the Jazz, but CNBC has yet to confirm the exact terms. Current owners the Miller family purchased the team in 1985 for $22 million.

Gail Miller, owner and chair of the Larry H. Miller Group (LHM Group), which operates the Jazz, said Smith approached the family to inquire about selling, and after "much soul-searching," she agreed.

"My family and I decided this was the right time to pass our responsibility and cherished stewardship of 35 years to Ryan and Ashley, who share our values and are committed to keeping the team in Utah," said Miller in a statement. "We have every confidence they will continue the work we have undertaken and move the team to the next level. Our family remains invested in the success of the Utah Jazz and these businesses, and we will retain a minority interest."

After completion, which needs approval from the league's board of governors, Smith will become the NBA Governor of the Jazz, "and he will have final decision-making authority for all business and basketball operations related to the team and other assets included in this transaction."

Smith is also expected to acquire local radio station The Zone Sports Network, which broadcasts Jazz games, in a separate agreement with LHM Group.

"The Miller family has had an unbelievable impact on countless people through the Utah Jazz and the other organizations they run," said Smith in a statement. "We all owe a great debt to the Miller family for the amazing stewardship they have had over this asset for the past 35 years. My wife and I are absolutely humbled and excited about the opportunity to take the team forward far into the future – especially with the greatest fans in the NBA."