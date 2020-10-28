Student loan borrowers got a break in the pandemic. Will it continue?

Student loan borrowers may see more relief still in the pandemic.

Student loan borrowers benefitting from a pause in repaying their loans are hoping it will continue.

If the moratorium isn't extended, they'll have to reach for their checkbooks come January.

In March, the U.S. Department of Education announced that borrowers could pause their monthly bills without interest accruing until September. Then, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that extended the reprieve through the end of the year.

Still, that means borrowers may have to resume their payments in two months, while unemployment rates remain high and cases of the virus continue to surge across the U.S.

More from Personal Finance:

Coronavirus slows pace of college tuition increases

Early vaccines for Covid likely to be free for Medicare beneficiaries

Millions poised to lose unemployment benefits at year's end

Currently, just 11% of people with federal student loans are repaying them, according to data analyzed by higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

"When student loan payments become mandatory again, that's a scary thought," said Cecilia Sena, 22, who graduated from Columbia University in 2019 and owes more than $25,000.

Student loans have outpaced credit card and auto debt as a burden to Americans, and each year 70% of college graduates start off their lives in the red. The average balance is around $30,000, up from $10,000 in the early 1990s. Many borrowers owe over $100,000.

And balances have only been growing. The average monthly student loan payment among baby boomers is $722 this year, compared to $565 in 2019, according to a recent analysis by Fidelity.