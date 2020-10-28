What to watch today: Dow set to fall more than 400 points as Covid cases rise; more earnings coming

BY THE NUMBERS

FireEye (FEYE) beat estimates by 4 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of 11 cents per share, with the cybersecurity company's revenue also topping estimates. FireEye also gave strong current quarter revenue guidance. First Solar (FSLR) more than doubled the 61 cent consensus estimate with quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share, with revenue considerably above Wall Street forecasts as well. The solar equipment company said its results have not been materially impacted by the pandemic. Deutsche Bank (DB) reported a surprise third-quarter profit, with the bank's bottom line benefitting from improved performance by its investment banking operations. Juniper Networks (JNPR) matched estimates with adjusted quarterly earnings of 43 cents per share, while the networking and cybersecurity company's revenue came in above analyst forecasts. The company said it saw better-than-expected demand during the quarter despite challenges created by the pandemic. Sony (SNE) raised its annual profit forecast after reporting better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter profit, with its gaming business getting a boost from pandemic-related lockdowns as well as the performance of its Japanese animated film "Demon Slayer." Caesars Entertainment (CZR) is selling its Tropicana Evansville casino for $480 million, with Gaming & Leisure Properties buying the real property assets and Twin River Worldwide Holdings buying the operating assets. Akamai Technologies (AKAM) shares are under pressure despite beating estimates on the top and bottom lines for its latest quarter. The provider of online content delivery technology reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.31 per share, 8 cents above estimates.

