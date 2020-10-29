Apple now has $191.83 billion in cash on hand

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during a special event at the company's headquarters of Apple Park in a still image from video taken in Cupertino, California, U.S. September 15, 2020.

Apple now has $191.83 billion cash on hand, according to the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report released Thursday.

That's down from the company's fiscal third quarter of 2020, when it reported $193.8 billion in cash. It's also down from Apple's fiscal fourth quarter 2019 earnings, however, when it reported $205.9 billion in cash.

Apple regularly has one of the largest cash piles among U.S. companies and hit a $2 trillion market cap in August, although it has fallen back below that number.

Google and Amazon had $121.08 billion and $71.77 billion at the end of the second quarter, according to FactSet. Microsoft had $137.98 billion at the end of its fiscal first quarter, according to FactSet. Microsoft's fiscal first quarter 2021 results were released earlier this week.

Apple has continued to invest in Apple TV+ original content and new upcoming services such as Fitness+, which will offer fitness classes on iPhones, iPads and the Apple TV to Apple Watch owners. Fitness+ is set to launch by the end of this year.

Apple has had a busy product launch season, most recently with the release of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro and a new iPad Air. The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will launch in November, as will the $99 HomePod Mini speaker.