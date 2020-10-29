Shares in Australia drop nearly 2% following overnight Wall Street plunge

SINGAPORE — Shares in Australia fell in morning trade on Thursday following an overnight plunge on Wall Street as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the West.
The S&P/ASX 200 dropped about 1.7% as shares of Australia's so-called Big Four banks declined: Commonwealth Bank of Australia dipped 0.69%, Westpac slipped 1.64%, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group fell 2.82% and National Australia Bank shed 1.67%.
Meanwhile, futures pointed to a lower open for stocks in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,090 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,070. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,418.51.
The sustained increase in coronavirus cases seen in the U.S. as well as across Europe is likely to weigh on investor sentiment.
Tuesday was the third consecutive day the U.S. set a record high of average daily Covid-19 cases. In Europe, Germany and France announced tough new restrictions on businesses Wednesday in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus as the countries deal with worsening outbreaks.
Markets stateside had a sharp selloff overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 943.24 points, or 3.4%, to close at 26,519.95 — its fourth straight negative session. The S&P 500 slipped 3.5% to end its trading day at 3,271.03 while the Nasdaq Composite fell 3.7% to close at 11,004.87.
On the economic data front over in Asia, Japan's retail sales figures for September are set to be out at around 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN.
The Bank of Japan is also set to announce its interest rate decision and release its outlook report on Thursday.
Ahead of those releases, the Japanese yen traded at 104.32 per dollar, having strengthened from levels above 104.8 against the greenback earlier this week.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.405 after seeing a jump from levels below 93.2 earlier.
The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7043 after yesterday's sharp drop from above $0.712.
What's on tap: