The Fed could face more pressure to act: 'They don't have the luxury of time anymore'

Joggers pass the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Erin Scott | Bloomberg | Getty Images

With inflation still elusive and a host of questions surrounding an economy that just set a single-quarter record for growth, the Federal Reserve faces a choice of whether to wait for conditions to unfold further, or act now to provide some extra help. Most market participants expect the Federal Open Market Committee to sit on its hands when it holds its policy meeting Tuesday and Wednesday. However, officials are expected to discuss the policy options open to them at this point, and with so much uncertainty surrounding the current situation it wouldn't be that big of a surprise to see them make some kind of move. "I just don't see the benefits of waiting until December," said Aneta Markowska, chief financial economist at Jefferies. "A lot has changed in the past two weeks. Almost all the worries they flagged in September have materialized or are in the process of materializing. So they don't have the luxury of time anymore."

That sense of urgency sounds incongruous with an economy that just recorded a 33.1% annualized GDP gain in the third quarter and one that has restored 11.4 million jobs since May and is in the midst of a housing boom. However, economists at the Fed and elsewhere worry that the best of the gains are behind while the major tailwind of government stimulus funding has dried up. Rising coronavirus cases are sparking worries of renewed economic pressure as communities face pressure to reinstitute restrictions on businesses. And the Fed's got another problem on its hands: a market that doesn't necessarily believe in the central bank's recently adopted effort to push inflation higher and promise not to raise interest rates until that goals is met. Inflation expectations, according to market indicators, actually have edged lower since the Fed approved an approach in which it will let inflation run above its 2% goal after periods, like much of the past decade, where it has fallen below that level. In the past, the Fed had used falling unemployment as a pre-emptive signal to raise rates to stave off inflation, something it will no longer do. A Commerce Department report Friday indicated that headline inflation, under the Fed's preferred gauge, nudged up to 1.4% for September, still well below the central bank's desired pace. "The market just wanted more follow-through and obviously hasn't gotten it," Markowska said. "In September, maybe they felt like there was no urgency to do anything immediately. What has changed between then and now is the urgency has increased."

A change to Main Street